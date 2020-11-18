Neha Dhupia Pens a Heartwarming Note on Daughter Mehr’s Second Birthday

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is overwhelmed as her little munchkin Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned two on November 18. The actress took to Instagram account to share a series of adorable pictures featuring herself, husband, actor Angad Bedi and their little princess. The pictures are from their family vacation to the Maldives.

Sharing the snaps, the mommy also penned a heartfelt note for the little one which reads, "Our little baby girl ️... may you always be curious, sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching , forever be eager to learn , chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go , light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little simbaa! #happybirthday our doll."

As soon as the pictures made its way to the Instagram timeline, netizens couldn’t stop themselves from pouring out their love. Many Bollywood celebrities also reacted to the post. While Sikandar Kher wrote, “Happy birthday Mehr .. here’s wishing you good health always”, Sophie Choudary said, “These pics are Happy 2nd bday lil cutie... god bless ”. Badminton Queen Sania Mirza also wished the cutie a happy birthday.

The actress recently had an interesting conversation with former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev on 5th season of her chat show No Filter Neha home edition. The actress shared the promo on her Instagram handle. The caption of the post reads, “We all know him as an iconic cricketer but did you know about @therealkapildev's romantic side? ️Hear all this stories on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha Season 5”. It seems like people will get to know some unseen side of the former cricketer.

Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony in May 2018.