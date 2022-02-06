Neha Dhupia Pens Down Sweet Note on Angad Bedi’s Birthday: ‘With You Is Where My Heart Lies’

Actor Angad Bedi is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on February 6. A model turned actor Angad has impressed audience with his remarkable appearances in films like Gunjan Saxena, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pink and Soorma. As the actor turned a year older today, his wife and former beauty queen Neha Dhupia made the day special by penning down a quirky birthday wish for her life partner.

The Qayamat actress took to Instagram and reminisced about a fun night with Angad Bedi. The actress had posted a picture with Angad in which the duo is seen enjoying each other’s company as they dance it out in a party. Donning a black dress, Neha looks gorgeous as she bore a light make up look and kept her luscious locks open. On the other hand, Angad is seen sporting a shiny light green kurta. Sharing the adorable picture on the celebratory day, Neha wrote in her Instagram caption, “#happybirthday my sprinter , my sushi lover and my sexy sulker … with you is where my heart lies @angadbedi .”

Check the post here:

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, friends from the industry and Angad’s fans flooded the comments section with birthday greetings. While filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, ”Happy Happy birthday Angad,” Saba Khan Pataudi wrote, “Happy birthday Angad and added a red heart emoticon.

Fans too sent out birthday greetings to their favourite star to make his day special. One fan wrote, “Happy happy birthday, stay blessed Have a wonderful day and year ahead. This photograph is fire,” another chimed in complementing the snap shared by Neha , “Fab pic.”

Besides donning the hat of a model and actor, Angad Bedi is a proud father of two kids, daughter Mehr and son Guriq. He is a doting dad to his kids, who loves to spend time with his tiny tots. By taking a look at his Instagram profile, that captures some candid moments with Mehr and Guriq, it is evident that the Ungli actor loves to spend time with his family.

Here’s wishing Angad Bedi a very happy birthday!

