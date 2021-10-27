Neha Dhupia Posts Photo of Breastfeeding Newborn Son, Continues to Fight for #freedomtofeed

Neha Dhupia, after the birth of her first child in 2018, has been among celebrities who actively spread awareness about breastfeeding and how it needs to be normalised. The actress, who has given birth to her second child recently, has continued to keep the conversation alive by speaking about it and posting on social media.

The actress posted a photo of herself breastfeeding her son on Wednesday, with the hashtag #freedomtofeed. In the picture, Neha is seen dressed in an all-grey outfit, holding her newborn as she breastfed him. Here’s her post:

In an interview earlier this year, Neha had said that she was glad that she started the conversation around breastfeeding two years ago because it’ll be even better for her the second time around.

“Just by having these conversations, I feel so much more empowered now. I know I’ll get on that journey and even try my best to be on that journey again, and be treated with the most normal manner with my real experiences. I’m glad I started that conversation two years ago because I feel that the second time around, it’ll be even better for me,” says," Neha told Hindustan Times in August 2021.

She has also earlier posted photos of herself breastfeeding daughter Mehr, her elder child with Angad Bedi. In reply to a troll, she had said on Instagram, “A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be."

