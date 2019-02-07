English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi
Karan Johar also put up an Instagram story of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to the twins, who were born via surrogacy two years ago.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
As Karan Johar celebrated the second birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash, his friend and radio show host Neha Dhupia wished them with a throwback picture of her daughter Mehr with the twins.
In the picture, Neha is seen standing with her husband Angad Bedi who is holding Yash and Karan is holding Roohi in his arms. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen sitting with Neha’s daughter Mehr in her arms.
Karan also put up an Instagram story of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to the twins. Yash, holding a bunch of balloons, looked super-duper happy while Roohi tossed her school bag to express her excitement.
Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017. KJo is very fond of his little ones and regularly shares their cute pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Many of his friends from the industry also come down to play with the tiny tots.
According to a report in DNA, Karan is planning to host a starry birthday bash for the twins at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha, Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira to Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are expected to attend the party.
A source told DNA, “They get along well. Many games and activities have been planned for the young ones. The invites were sent out well in advance. Many parents are likely to join their kids too.”
Neha welcomed Mehr in May and continues to juggle work and her parental duties. Neha had also hosted Karan on her chat show No Filter Neha and had called him her favourite guest. On the show, Karan had recited his own version of A to Z that had famous apparel brand names beginning from each alphabet which he wants to teach his kids.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In the picture, Neha is seen standing with her husband Angad Bedi who is holding Yash and Karan is holding Roohi in his arms. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen sitting with Neha’s daughter Mehr in her arms.
View this post on Instagram
#happybirthday my dearest Roohi and Yash 😍 ... I still remember the first time we met and both of you screamed out loud ... “bbbbaaaaabbbbbyyyyyy”.... I may not be joining you for your birthday celebrations this time as I will be busy 💤 ... but I promise I ll create havoc with you very very soon... ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi
Karan also put up an Instagram story of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to the twins. Yash, holding a bunch of balloons, looked super-duper happy while Roohi tossed her school bag to express her excitement.
Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017. KJo is very fond of his little ones and regularly shares their cute pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Many of his friends from the industry also come down to play with the tiny tots.
According to a report in DNA, Karan is planning to host a starry birthday bash for the twins at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha, Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira to Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are expected to attend the party.
A source told DNA, “They get along well. Many games and activities have been planned for the young ones. The invites were sent out well in advance. Many parents are likely to join their kids too.”
Neha welcomed Mehr in May and continues to juggle work and her parental duties. Neha had also hosted Karan on her chat show No Filter Neha and had called him her favourite guest. On the show, Karan had recited his own version of A to Z that had famous apparel brand names beginning from each alphabet which he wants to teach his kids.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi
- Bowler Concedes 17 Runs Off One Legal Delivery in BBL
- Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
- Here is How Vicky Kaushal Film Uri's Popular 'How's the Josh' Phrase Came to Life
- Desi Twitter Reveals the Most Bizarre Rumours They Believed As 90's Kids
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results