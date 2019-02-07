Neha Dhupia Posts Throwback Photo to Celebrate the Birthday of Karan Johar's Twins Yash and Roohi

As Karan Johar celebrated the second birthday of his twins Roohi and Yash, his friend and radio show host Neha Dhupia wished them with a throwback picture of her daughter Mehr with the twins.In the picture, Neha is seen standing with her husband Angad Bedi who is holding Yash and Karan is holding Roohi in his arms. Karan’s mother Hiroo Johar is seen sitting with Neha’s daughter Mehr in her arms.Karan also put up an Instagram story of himself singing "Happy Birthday" to the twins. Yash, holding a bunch of balloons, looked super-duper happy while Roohi tossed her school bag to express her excitement.Yash and Roohi were born via surrogacy in 2017. KJo is very fond of his little ones and regularly shares their cute pictures and videos on his Instagram account. Many of his friends from the industry also come down to play with the tiny tots.According to a report in DNA, Karan is planning to host a starry birthday bash for the twins at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. From Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, Shahid Kapoor’s daughter Misha, Rani Mukerji’s daughter Adira to Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya are expected to attend the party.A source told DNA, “They get along well. Many games and activities have been planned for the young ones. The invites were sent out well in advance. Many parents are likely to join their kids too.”Neha welcomed Mehr in May and continues to juggle work and her parental duties. Neha had also hosted Karan on her chat show No Filter Neha and had called him her favourite guest. On the show, Karan had recited his own version of A to Z that had famous apparel brand names beginning from each alphabet which he wants to teach his kids.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.