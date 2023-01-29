Neha Dhupia Recalls Her Statement 'Either Sex Sells or Shah Rukh Khan' After Pathaan Success

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is shattering multiple records at the Box office. After an extended dry spell that the Hindi Cinema has gone through barring some films like Brahmastra and Drishyam 2, the Yash Raj spy-thriller has rightly instilled hope in Bollywood. As it is certainly a big moment for Shah Rukh Khan, his fans are rejoicing in his milestones. Recently, Neha Dhupia revisited an old statement of her from the time when her bold film Julie was released. She had said ‘either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan’.

On Saturday, Neha Dhupia was responding to one of the Twitterati’s observations to Pathaan box office collection. The user had quoted Neha Dhupia and had written, “Almost 2 decade back @NehaDhupia had given a statement ‘only sex or #ShahRukhKhan sells ‘ and that stays true even today!" To this, Neha Dhupia reacted, “20 years on, my statement rings true. This is not an “actor’s career" but a “King’s reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk !"

20 years on, my statement rings true.This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023

For the unaware, the actress had given this statement back in 2004 when her Priyanshu Chatterjee and Sanjay Kapoor starrer film Julie was released. She essayed the role of a sex-worker and the film consisted of several love-making scenes. She had told Times Of India in an interview, “Julie has love-making scenes and shots exposing my bare back… I’m not affected by the sex symbol tag. It doesn’t bother me if people say I have overshadowed Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu by exposing in Julie. In today’s time, either sex sells or Shah Rukh Khan. So I would rather be a sex prop in my next five films."

The firebrand Roadies judge had earlier reviewed Pathaan after catching a show on Republic Day. She had expressed, “iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history #pathan is here to stay!!!"

@iamsrk The love we have for you is hard to explain. @deepikapadukone u set the screen on fire with ur gaze n ur kicks and tricks #JohnAbraham u make bad look so good! @BeingSalmanKhan we would go back to the cinemas to watch the best cameo in history #pathan is here to stay!!! pic.twitter.com/FOTg2Sn4WS— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 26, 2023

Adding to this, she further wrote, “It was a packed house ,there were whistles ,there was cheer and our hearts rejoiced …we laughed on beat , we applauded on every dialogue and we jumped out of our seats on cue each time #pathan kicked @iamsrk thank you for you … this is what cinematic victory looks like!"

Pathaan forms an essential part of Yash Raj Films spy universe that already consists of adrenaline-pumping movies like Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film also featured John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Ashutosh Rana and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The film that was released on January 25 is soaring new heights at the box office.

