Neha Dhupia Shares Adorable Selfie with Husband Angad Bedi, Gives Major Couple Goals

Actress Neha Dhupia, who tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in May 2018, keeps her fans hooked by posting adorable pictures on social media. Neha recently took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie with her husband.

In the picture, Neha is seen in a white sleeveless top clicking the selfie, resting her head on Angad's shoulder. Angad is seen resting his face on his wife's head. Expressing her love for Angad in the adorable picture, Neha tagged him in it along with a heart sticker.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl Mehr on November 18, 2018. The lovebirds keep sharing pictures with their little bundle of joy.

The actress was last seen in Helicopter Eela in which she shared screen space with Kajol and Riddhi Sen, among others. She will next be seen in the short film Devi, directed by debutante Priyanka Banerjee. The film also stars Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neena Kulkarni.

Neha is also one of the gang leaders in the television reality show MTV Roadies.

Angad celebrated his 37th birthday on February 6 this year. He was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The actor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi.

