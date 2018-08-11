Neha Dhupia Shares Beautiful Images from Maldives Holiday with Angad Bedi, See Pics

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia and her husband actor Angad Bedi are in the Maldives. Neha has shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation. In them, the two are seen taking a stroll at the beach. She captioned the photos, “Two good two be true.”Neha and Angad were in a relationship for quite some time before tying the knot in May, earlier this year. Their wedding came as a surprise to their fans as they took the vows at a south Delhi gurudwara in a hush-hush ceremony. Only the family and very close friends were present at the wedding.Neha and Angad decided to go to the US for charity work after their marriage. In an earlier interview with the Hinustan Times, Angad said, “My father was of the opinion that marriage happens between two families and we should get to know each other. The intimacy suffers if the event gets bigger. The sacredness and sanctity too take a hit. My father has been a sportsman, Neha is from the industry, I am from both the fields, so it would have become very big. My father said people spend a lot of money on weddings but they shy from helping a poor kid, so if you want to do something good, do something for the needy ones. So, we went to America for charity work.”Angad was last seen in Soorma while Neha’s last film was Lust Stories.