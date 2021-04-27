Neha Dhupia Shares Empowering Message on Breastfeeding

Neha Dhupia came out in support of a fellow mother who was asked for a video of breastfeeding. In response, Neha shared a picture of her breastfeeding her baby and requested the people to “normalise" and “not sexualise" breastfeeding.

She shared a monochrome picture on social media and wrote, “The journey of a new mum is something only she can understand. While we all hear the happy side, it is also a huge responsibility and emotionally draining. It’s hard enough to be a mum and do all that there is to do. The last thing we need is to be questioned, mocked and worst of all trolled. I went through the same beats and I know how hard it is.”

A woman was asked to share her breastfeeding picture on social media, and she called out the troll. Neha, in support of the woman, wrote, “A mother has her choice of how and where she chooses to feed or breastfeed her child. However, time and time again we see people looking at breastfeeding mothers in a sexual manner. @freedomtofeed We work each day towards normalising the act of breastfeeding in our communities and are extremely sensitive towards new mothers and parents and as we think everyone should be.”

Neha also posted a picture of her breastfeeding daughter Mehr alongside the long note.

