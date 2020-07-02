Neha Dhupia Shares Empowering Post on Body Positivity, Says 'Your Weighing Scale Doesn't Define You'

Neha Dhupia has been one of those actresses who has been subject to scrutiny because of her changing body weight over the years. She gave birth to a baby daughter two years ago, and like many pregnant women, gained some kilos, but the showbiz world wasn't exactly kind to her.

The actress and talk show host shared a bunch of photos from various stages of her life, alongwith a clip from the auditions of Roadies Revolution, speaking about embracing inclusiveness.

She revealed that she gained 23 kgs during pregnancy and was afraid that she would be fired from the show. However, the channel stood by her.

Neha wrote on Instagram, "Remember that photo of yourself from 5 years ago that makes you feel bad about your current weight? Well that same person 5 years ago had something else making her feel bad about her weight. We're programmed to feel unworthy, to feel not good enough."

She added, "Be kind to yourself and your body, it's the only one you've got! It took me a while to understand this and be proud and comfortable in my own skin. If you're reading this, DON'T waste as much time as I did! Your weighing scale doesn't define you, you do! ... 👉 #beenthruthicknthin."

The Tumhari Sulu actress married actor Angad Bedi in 2018 and gave birth to their daughter Mehr that same year.

