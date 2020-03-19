Neha Dhupia Shares Endearing Picture With Daughter Meher, Says 'What Really Matters'

Neha Dhupia, who had a rough couple of days after being bullied online seems to have happily moved on with her daughter Mehr. Neha comemorated the 16th month anniversary of Megr with husband Angad Bedi and shared adorable pictures with the toddler.

The pictures show Mehr taking baby steps and Neha supporting her. "What actually matters ... #vision2020 ... love, health and happiness ... 16 months today... our baby girl ... @mehrdhupiabedi @angadbedi," she wrote.

Recently, Neha faced massive online trolling after an episode of Roadies Revolution aired which saw her blasting a man in the auditions who had said he had slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him. Neha had said "it's her choice" which led to a public outrage.

The actress took to Instagram to pen a statement regardinging the matter. “What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice regardless of someone, man or woman... adultery is a moral choice. Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same... but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” she wrote.

“People close to me who have nothing to do with this - my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she further added.

Neha had received support from members of Bollywood including husband Angad Bedi, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu among others.





