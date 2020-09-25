Neha Dhupia Shares Father-in-law Bishan Bedi's Adorable Pic With Daughter on His Birthday

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia took to Twitter to wish her father-in-law Bishan Singh Bedi on his 74th birthday. Sharing a picture of Bishan Bedi with his granddaughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi, Neha captioned the post, “Dad you really are the finest, purest and bravest .... #happybirthday dad @BishanBedi dher saara pyaar.” She ended the post with the hashtag #guruMehrkarein which means that May the Lord show benevolence. Neha’s daughter is also named Mehr.

Bishan can be seen wearing an orange kurta while Mehr is wrapped in a white overall. The picture looks old as Mehr, who will turn two-year-old in November, looks a few months old in the picture.

Dad you really are the finest , purest and bravest .... #happybirthday dad @BishanBedi dher saara pyaar 💕 #guruMehrkarein ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jy8NNKkZhD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) September 25, 2020

Bishan is a former cricketer and became the captain of the Indian test cricket team in 1976. Bishan led team India in 22 test matches. He was a left-arm spin bowler and took 266 wickets in test cricket matches. He has a total score of taking 1560 wickets in 370 matches in first-class cricket. He started his career at the age of fifteen playing for domestic cricket leagues. Bishan was first selected to play for the national test cricket team in 1966 against West Indies.

Birthday wishes are pouring in for the former cricketer who is responding to the tweets of his friends and fans. Bishan is followed by over 88,000 people on Twitter.

Thx a ton..@Raja_Sw ..Awaaz doh Hum Ek Hain..Yeh Awaaz chup si Qyon hai..God Pl Give Strength to Our Nation to rise above all petty feelings/moves.! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) September 25, 2020

U too Brute..!! GodBless All Always..Thx a ton @auscoot..pl take care of Yurself..& Yurs..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) September 25, 2020

Neha Dhupia married Bishan’s son Angad Bedi in 2018 in a low-key ceremony. She has been appearing on the popular show MTV Roadies as a judge and is a host of a celebrity interview podcast called No Filter Neha. Angad last appeared in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in a supporting role. The movie was released on Netflix in August 2020.