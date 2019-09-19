Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neha Dhupia Shares First Pic of Daughter Mehr on Social Media

Mehr is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's first child. The lovebirds tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.

IANS

Updated:September 19, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Neha Dhupia Shares First Pic of Daughter Mehr on Social Media
Image of Mehr, Neha Dhupia, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Neha Dhupia has shared the first look of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on social media and fans are totally in love with the "cutie pie".

The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a GIF and a photo of her 10-month old daughter. The photo, taken from behind the child, shows her playing all by herself. The baby is clad in a white frock and has her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Happy mom Neha captioned: "May the sun always shine on you ... may the love in your heart be deeper than the depths of the ocean ... may your head always be high, and your head always be high and your ponytail even higher...our baby girl ... #10months today ... @mehrdhupiabedi? @angadbedi".

One fan commented: "When r u going to show this cutie face??"

Another posted, "Awwwwww mam please post her face pic. Please please eagerly wanted to see her pic".

Mehr is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's first child. The lovebirds tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.

