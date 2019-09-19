Neha Dhupia Shares First Pic of Daughter Mehr on Social Media
Mehr is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's first child. The lovebirds tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.
Image of Mehr, Neha Dhupia, courtesy of Instagram
Neha Dhupia has shared the first look of her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi on social media and fans are totally in love with the "cutie pie".
The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a GIF and a photo of her 10-month old daughter. The photo, taken from behind the child, shows her playing all by herself. The baby is clad in a white frock and has her hair tied in a high ponytail.
Happy mom Neha captioned: "May the sun always shine on you ... may the love in your heart be deeper than the depths of the ocean ... may your head always be high, and your head always be high and your ponytail even higher...our baby girl ... #10months today ... @mehrdhupiabedi? @angadbedi".
One fan commented: "When r u going to show this cutie face??"
Another posted, "Awwwwww mam please post her face pic. Please please eagerly wanted to see her pic".
Mehr is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's first child. The lovebirds tied the knot in May last year and welcomed their daughter Mehr in November.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Climate Change Advocates are Switching to Solar Panels, Vegan Diets and No Flights
- Priyanka Chopra Plans the Perfect Birthday Outing for Nick Jonas
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Images of Mars' Icy Dunes Might Make You Crave for Some Ice-Cream