Neha Dhupia Shows the Balancing Act Between Being Pregnant and Stilettos in Maternity Shoot

Days after making the announcement of her second pregnancy, Neha Dhupia dropped a behind-the-scenes video from her maternity photoshoot with her husband Angad Bedi. In the video, she shared glimpses of what goes behind the camera to get those perfect clicks. In the clip, Neha and Angad can be seen twinning in all-black outfits while posing for the camera. Mommy-to-be Neha looks stunning in a black bodycon dress as she balances herself in a pair of black stilettos while flaunting her baby bump. Angad too looks dapper in a black shirt paired with black trousers and formal shoes.

Sharing the video, she quirkily wrote, “the balancing act between being pregnant and stilettos”.

A day ago Neha dropped a stunning picture of herself in her Instagram story. She can be seen flaunting her pregnancy glow in a breezy full-length dress and a pair of goggles. It looks like the actress is not in a mood to compromise with her style game while embracing her pregnancy.

Neha and Angad have been married for three years now. The couple is already parents to a three-year-old daughter Mehr and is expecting their second child. Angad in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, said that the two had discussed having a sibling for Mehr, however, they didn’t know it would be so soon. He also opened up about Neha’s experience and said that it’s challenging for her. He added, “It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind”.

Amid her hectic schedule, Neha is also keeping a tab on her fitness and health. The actress keeps practising yoga and doing workouts. She keeps sharing pictures and videos from her workout sessions and keeps motivating all the mommy-to-be to keep track of their fitness.

