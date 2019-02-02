Budget Highlights
Neha Dhupia Slams Media Report Fat Shaming Her, Husband Angad Bedi Rises to Her Defence
Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia slammed a publication after it made insensitive comments about her post-pregnancy weight.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Captioning the post “Thank you, next!” Neha wrote, “I don’t owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn’t bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom i want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...’Fitness’ is a priority and not fitting into’ society’s standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @pattonoswalt ... Be Kind. It’s chaos out there."
Thank you , next! pic.twitter.com/c3T9bJWN46— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 2, 2019
Angad also took to Twitter to blast the publication, saying, "this is the maximum mileage you will ever get."
"#hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia."
Well done on the low blow @fashion_central this is the maximum mileage you will ever get. #hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/obDp8J8fF1— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) February 2, 2019
Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Onir among others, also rose to Neha's defence.
Calling her an "amazing" woman, Karan wrote, "You walk so many paths with humour... with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today....”
Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today.... https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019
“You are beautiful no matter what any one says “ https://t.co/4HU6XQbPdx— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 2, 2019
The writer and the publication needs basic class in learning the meaning of respect/dignity and priority. Stupid insensitive comment on what is a part of a life giving process. Anyway irrespective of that the comment lacks taste/kindness— Onir (@IamOnir) February 2, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Sonam Kapoor's Film Could Be A Gamechanger
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Bajaj Dominar Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to Reach Antarctica
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s