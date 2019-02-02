Neha Dhupia Slams Media Report Fat Shaming Her, Husband Angad Bedi Rises to Her Defence

Well done on the low blow @fashion_central this is the maximum mileage you will ever get. #hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/obDp8J8fF1 — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) February 2, 2019

Neha! You are an amazing Woman! You walk so many paths with humour...with intelligence and with abandon! It’s never about losing weight it’s always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today.... https://t.co/VhlGJtM4Oj — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2019

“You are beautiful no matter what any one says “ https://t.co/4HU6XQbPdx — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 2, 2019

The writer and the publication needs basic class in learning the meaning of respect/dignity and priority. Stupid insensitive comment on what is a part of a life giving process. Anyway irrespective of that the comment lacks taste/kindness — Onir (@IamOnir) February 2, 2019

Actor Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her daughter with husband Angad Bedi in November last year, has slammed a media report fat shaming her. Neha wrote an elaborate response, criticising the publication's insensitive comments about her post-pregnancy weight.Captioning the post "Thank you, next!" Neha wrote, "I don't owe anyone an explanation because fatshaming like this doesn't bother me one bit. But I do want to address this as a larger problem because fatshaming needs to stop for EVERYONE and not just celebs. As a new mom i want to be fit, healthy and energetic for my daughter. So I work out everyday, sometimes twice a day because for me...'Fitness' is a priority and not fitting into' society's standards regarding looks. And I hope in the future people are kinder to each other while making such vapid and vile comments. To quote @pattonoswalt ... Be Kind. It's chaos out there."Angad also took to Twitter to blast the publication, saying, "this is the maximum mileage you will ever get.""#hinakhurram a woman to fatshame another woman who has just delivered a baby throws a lot of light on your upbringing. Please get well soon. #improudofmywife @NehaDhupia."Bollywood celebs like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Onir among others, also rose to Neha's defence.Calling her an "amazing" woman, Karan wrote, "You walk so many paths with humour... with intelligence and with abandon! It's never about losing weight it's always about gaining perspective! And I hope the woman who wrote this has gained some today...."