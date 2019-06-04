English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Neha Dhupia Thanks Soha Ali Khan for Being the Guiding Light in Her Journey of Motherhood
Actress Neha Dhupia says Iftar is the time for bonding, and to make it a notch brighter for Soha Ali Khan, whom she calls one of her guiding lights in my journey of being a mother.
Image courtesy: Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia/ Instagram
Loading...
Actress Neha Dhupia says Iftar is the time for bonding, and to make it a notch brighter for Soha Ali Khan, whom she calls one of her "guiding lights in my journey of being a mother", she has sent a delicious gift to the actress.
"This Ramadan, I want to thank one of the guiding lights in my journey of being a mother, my friend Soha. Thank you for holding my hand through it all and sharing your own experiences of being a mother with me, which to this day make my motherhood journey more fulfilling," Neha, who became a mother last year, posted on Instagram on Monday.
"Iftar is a time of bonding and saying thanks to the ones you care for, and to make this Iftar a notch brighter for you, sending you this bundle of joy from @tropicana_slice! Happy Ramadan Soha! #SliceOfIftar," she added.
Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which this year takes place from May 5 to June 4.
"Ramadan is one of the most beautiful time of the year and there is nothing like gathering together for Iftar every evening and enjoying the irresistible aroma and taste of sumptuous treats. It is the best time to bond with friends and family and I have always rejoiced Iftari time since my childhood," Soha said in a statement.
"This year, my Iftar feels a notch brighter, all thanks to my friend Neha Dhupia who has sent me this beautiful Slice kit. I wish everyone a very Happy Ramadan. May the festivities bring joy to everyone," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
"This Ramadan, I want to thank one of the guiding lights in my journey of being a mother, my friend Soha. Thank you for holding my hand through it all and sharing your own experiences of being a mother with me, which to this day make my motherhood journey more fulfilling," Neha, who became a mother last year, posted on Instagram on Monday.
"Iftar is a time of bonding and saying thanks to the ones you care for, and to make this Iftar a notch brighter for you, sending you this bundle of joy from @tropicana_slice! Happy Ramadan Soha! #SliceOfIftar," she added.
Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which this year takes place from May 5 to June 4.
"Ramadan is one of the most beautiful time of the year and there is nothing like gathering together for Iftar every evening and enjoying the irresistible aroma and taste of sumptuous treats. It is the best time to bond with friends and family and I have always rejoiced Iftari time since my childhood," Soha said in a statement.
"This year, my Iftar feels a notch brighter, all thanks to my friend Neha Dhupia who has sent me this beautiful Slice kit. I wish everyone a very Happy Ramadan. May the festivities bring joy to everyone," she added.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia Thanks Soha Ali Khan for Being the Guiding Light in Her Journey of Motherhood
- Miley Cyrus Grabbed, Forcibly Kissed by Male Fan While Walking to Her Car With Husband
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'English Crowds 'Stupid' to Boo Warner'
- In Russia, Tinder Will Have to Hand Over User Data if the Government Demands It
- Delhi CM Announces Free Bus, Metro Rides for Women: Here’s a Look at Other Cities With Free Public Transport
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results