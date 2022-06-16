Neha Dhupia Tries To Find 'Fine Balance' As She Does Yoga With Mehr and Guriq

Neha Dhupia never fails to leave fans in complete awe with her adorable pictures with her munchkins Mehr and Guriq. The actress often drops pictures with her kids and shares a glimpse of her motherhood life. On Thursday, Neha took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from her yoga sessions. In the pictures, Neha’s kids, Mehr and Guriq can also be spotted who can be seen struggling to correct their yoga postures in a cute way. In another click, Neha can be seen doing a headstand in the most perfect way.

Along with the pictures, Neha talked about how motherhood is all about finding a fine balance. “They say #motherhood is all about find that fine balance …. One way or the other we always manage to get there … ab chahe life ho ya #yoga,” she wrote. Neha also thanked her yoga instructor for being patient.

Neha Dhupia tied the knot with actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. Their wedding was an intimate ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi which was attended by only their close friends and friends. The couple welcomed their first child Mehr in November that year. Neha and Angad were then blessed with a baby boy in October 2021 whom they named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in A Thursday which also starred Yami Gautam in the lead. The film was released in February this year and received a positive response from both, the audience and the critics. Apart from this, Neha was also a part of MTV Roadies until its last season. The actress also hosted several seasons of her audio chat show, #NoFilterNeha on Saavn.

