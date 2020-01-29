Neha Dhupia Trumps Husband Angad Bedi's Comment on Her Instagram Photo With a Cheeky Pun
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a rather cheeky exchange of comments over a series of photos she posted in a red outfit.
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi have followers on social media laughing by their cheeky show of affection. Neha recently shared an all-red look on her Instagram account. Angad did not forget to express how bowled over he was by the pose.
The Inside Edge actor commented "Oh teri keee!". The exchange did not stop here as Neha came back with a cheeky reply. "Oh teri kneeee," she wrote.
This is not the first time that the Roadies gang leader has pulled off a knee pun.
After getting married in 2018, the couple has posted several pictures together on social media. In posts where they are not featured together, the couple doesn't shy away from praising each other.
Neha and Angad celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Mehr just a few months ago. Here is a cute pic of the father and daughter.
Neha and Angad have, however, made that their child's face cannot be seen in pictures posted on social media. Here is a picture of the three sharing a sweet New Year together.
Let's have a look at some other romantic pictures of Angad and Neha.
Neha Dhupia has been associated with the reality show Roadies since 2016 and auditions for Roadies Revolution just concluded a few days ago. She will be also seen in a short film called Devi.
Angad Bedi's last film was The Zoya Factor that starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. He has been starring in several web series lately.
