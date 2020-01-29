Take the pledge to vote

Neha Dhupia Trumps Husband Angad Bedi's Comment on Her Instagram Photo With a Cheeky Pun

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi had a rather cheeky exchange of comments over a series of photos she posted in a red outfit.

Trending Desk

January 29, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi have followers on social media laughing by their cheeky show of affection. Neha recently shared an all-red look on her Instagram account. Angad did not forget to express how bowled over he was by the pose.

The Inside Edge actor commented "Oh teri keee!". The exchange did not stop here as Neha came back with a cheeky reply. "Oh teri kneeee," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

This is not the first time that the Roadies gang leader has pulled off a knee pun.

After getting married in 2018, the couple has posted several pictures together on social media. In posts where they are not featured together, the couple doesn't shy away from praising each other.

Neha and Angad celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Mehr just a few months ago. Here is a cute pic of the father and daughter.

View this post on Instagram

So much to be grateful for ❤️

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha and Angad have, however, made that their child's face cannot be seen in pictures posted on social media. Here is a picture of the three sharing a sweet New Year together.

Let's have a look at some other romantic pictures of Angad and Neha.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from us to you ... ❤️

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha Dhupia has been associated with the reality show Roadies since 2016 and auditions for Roadies Revolution just concluded a few days ago. She will be also seen in a short film called Devi.

Angad Bedi's last film was The Zoya Factor that starred Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan. He has been starring in several web series lately.

