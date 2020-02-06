Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Neha Dhupia Ushers Angad Bedi's Birthday With A Kiss

In the photo featuring the much-in-love couple, we can see Neha Dhupia planting a kiss on Angad Bedi's cheek.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 6, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Actor Neha Dhupia’s husband Angad Bedi turns a year older on February 6. Neha took to her Instagram to wish better-half with an adorable greeting on his 37th birthday. Sharing the sweet picture, she captioned it as, “#happybirthday to the love of my life. How is it even possible to love you more and more each day. but I do, I really do! (Heart emojis). Here’s wishing that I wake up to your kisses every day and U wake up to mine.”

In the photo featuring the much-in-love couple, we can see Neha planting a kiss on her partner’s cheek. The blissful couple wedded in a quick yet hush ceremony at a Gurudwara in May 2018. They welcomed their first child, daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

Last year, on Neha’s podcast #NoFilterNeha, the Pink actor finally broke his silence and revealed that Neha was pregnant before marriage.

He said, "I remember that we had gone to your (Neha) house first as we landed in Delhi and spoke to your parents. Considering that you didn't want to break the news to them that you were expecting we had to tell them that we want to get married as we love each other. I just said you know what; we’re going to have a baby. There was silence".

On the movie front, Angad Bedi was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Next in the pipeline is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

