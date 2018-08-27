GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy

Much like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia has decided to have a 'working' pregnancy.

News18.com

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy
Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at Lakme Fashion Week (Winter/Festive) 2018.
Following in actor Kareena Kapoor Khan’s footsteps, Neha Dhupia has decided not to take any time off throughout her pregnancy.

The actor-host, who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi, whom she married on May 10 this year, told IANS: “I believe in 'work thy saviour'. I have been a workaholic.”

Dhupia recently showed off her baby bump at Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, where she turned showstopper with Bedi for designer Payal Singhal’s show "The Showstopping Bride".

“I represent a certain section of women who believe in working. When I come out and work, I feel even better about it. As a couple, we don’t make a big deal out of anything which is also great,” she told PTI during the event.

However, just because she has decided to work through her pregnancy doesn’t mean she thinks any less of women who choose to take take it slow when pregnant. “I respect women who are sitting at home and who are actually taking this time off. I respect that too. But I also stand for the fact that ‘I want absolutely no time off’. If I can do six things otherwise, then it is a small little thing that I’m doing. If I am strong enough to do that then there is nothing that will pull me back,” she added.

Is she then trying to set a trend, inspiring women to not let their work take a backseat no matter what? She dismisses all such theories saying, “It has never been my intention to set a trend or be a part of one. The intention is to get up and continue your life and do things like nothing ever happened.”

On the professional front, Dhupia will be next seen in Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela, which is set to release on September 7.

