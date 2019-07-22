Neha Dhupia's 8-month-old Daughter Mehr Explains Monday Blues in the Most Adorable Manner

Monday Blues?

Come Monday and we just don't want to get over from our weekend hangover. Dragging ourselves out from the bed is a task. Snoozing our alarm multiple times, sipping beverages to avoid falling asleep, trying to suppress a yawn before boss or clients in a meeting, Monday mornings are not that welcome. Well, if you are looking around for ways to tackle your 'Monday mood' and fight the Monday morning blues, actress Neha Dhupia's post on Instagram might help you get some inspiration.

The actress shared an adorable Instagram post featuring her eight-months-old daughter Mehr. Through the post, Neha Dhupia just spelt out our feelings on Mondays. She captioned the photo: “#mood ... #monday ... @mehrdhupiabedi is feelin it too.”

In the post, baby Mehr can be seen cozying in her bed trying to catch up on her sleep as Monday starts for her like the rest of us. "Go away Monday" was written on the picture.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a hush-hush ceremony on May 10, 2018 at a gurudwara in Delhi. Mehr was born to them in November last year. In interviews post marriage, the couple had revealed that Neha Dhupia's pregnancy was the reason behind the nature of their rushed wedding.

Last week, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated baby Mehr's eight-month birthday, with mommy, Neha Dhupia, posting an adorable picture of daughter Mehr on Instagram and captioned it, "8 months with our little miss sunshine."

Daddy Angad Bedi had too shared a video of Mehr reaching out to hold his hand. He captioned the post, “Feels ... Us ... 8months of holding these cute little hands.”

Not just this, the couple has also celebrated half-year birthday of baby Mehr with a cute family photo that has a caption, "Shape of my heart... our baby girl."

The 2002 Femina Miss India winner, Neha Dhupia is currently shooting for MTV Roadies. The actor who anchors the talk show BFFs With Vogue on Colors Infinity, has also starred in films such as Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Ungli among others. Her husband Angad Bedi was last seen in the 2018 film Soorma.