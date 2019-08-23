Neha Dhupia's on Her Birthday Trip in Maldives with Husband Angad Bedi and Baby Mehr

Ever since Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018, the lovebirds has been setting some serious couple goals for everyone. From teasing each other on social media to spending vacations together, the duo has been living the best time of their life. And with baby Mehr joining in the team, the trio seems to be busy with yet another holiday.

Days before wife Neha's birthday, which will be celebrated on August 27, Angad has whisked his beautiful wife and adorable munchkin to Maldives. Given the work commitments of the two actors, this will be a much-needed break for the married couple. Maldives has also been a special destination for both of them, given that they spent their honeymoon at this beachside destination.

Sharing a short video clip, Bedi revealed that Neha's birthday will be celebrated there. Neha, who is a TV celebrity judge with Roadies Real Heroes, will turn 39 this year. In a recent statement, Bedi said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It"s Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr."

He added, "The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."

Angad will next be seen in the web series The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati. Neha was last seen in the film Tumhari Sulu and hosted a chat show with celebrity guests recently.

