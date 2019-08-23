Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Dhupia's on Her Birthday Trip in Maldives with Husband Angad Bedi and Baby Mehr

Angad Bedi posted a video of him with his wife Neha Dhupia from their romantic getaway to Maldives.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 23, 2019, 7:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Neha Dhupia's on Her Birthday Trip in Maldives with Husband Angad Bedi and Baby Mehr
Image: Angad Bedi/Instagram
Loading...

Ever since Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in May 2018, the lovebirds has been setting some serious couple goals for everyone. From teasing each other on social media to spending vacations together, the duo has been living the best time of their life. And with baby Mehr joining in the team, the trio seems to be busy with yet another holiday.

Days before wife Neha's birthday, which will be celebrated on August 27, Angad has whisked his beautiful wife and adorable munchkin to Maldives. Given the work commitments of the two actors, this will be a much-needed break for the married couple. Maldives has also been a special destination for both of them, given that they spent their honeymoon at this beachside destination.

Sharing a short video clip, Bedi revealed that Neha's birthday will be celebrated there. Neha, who is a TV celebrity judge with Roadies Real Heroes, will turn 39 this year. In a recent statement, Bedi said, "I am looking forward to some down time with Neha and Mehr (their daughter). It"s Neha's birthday on 27th. This trip is special because we went to Maldives for our honeymoon and now this is the first time we are going together with Mehr."

He added, "The past few months have been very hectic so I'm glad we are taking this trip together. On a personal front, these past two years, it's been a golden period for me. Professionally too, work has been constant and I have never been busier. I cherish our time together even more and make it a point to take these breaks because what else do we work for, if not family."

Angad will next be seen in the web series The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati. Neha was last seen in the film Tumhari Sulu and hosted a chat show with celebrity guests recently.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram