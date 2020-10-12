Neha Kakar Hints at Getting Married Amid Lockdown and Beau Rohanpreet Singh Can't Agree More

Singer Neha Kakar, known for her massive fan-following and refreshing voice, might be hinting at her marriage if a recent post is to be considered. The singer, who released her song Diamond Da Challa in August, posted her favourite line from the song in a recent Instagram image with the hashtag #NehuDaVyah. The lyrics were, “Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche (Let’s get married during the lockdown. We'll have to spend less money). This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song. Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah.”

Commenting on Neha’s post was her boyfriend and singer Rohanpreet Singh who wrote, “Chalo chalo karwaiye vyah Let’s get married”.

The post has received over 2.2 million likes as fans congratulated the 32-year-old singer. Many fans have been led to speculate if Neha is actually planning to get married amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Some even congratulated Neha for her post including playback singer Shashaa Tirupati who wrote, “SO happy for you Nehuuu!!!!” Another fan commented, “You are awesome and amazing."

Neha’s recent post comes after she posted an image of hers with Rohanpreet Singh which she captioned, “You’re mine” along with the hashtag #NehuPreet. Rohanpreet replied to the post with an overwhelming emojis of hearts and shying monkeys and said, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI”. (sic)

The post has received over 2.1 million likes as fans and celebrities congratulated the couple. From television actor Arjun Bijlani to choreographer Terence Lawrence the couple received praise from celebrities. Playback singer Teesha Nigam also congratulated the couple as she commented, “What a beautiful surprise to wake up to! Many congratulations to you both Nehu. Stay blessed. Much Love.”

Earlier this year, Neha was involved in a publicity stunt with reality singing show Indian Idol’s host Aditya Narayan where the two led people to believe that they were going to tie the knot.