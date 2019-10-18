Neha Kakkar Left in Shock After Indian Idol 11 Contestant Forcibly Kisses Her on Stage
Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of singing reality Indian Idol 11, was left shocked and baffled after one of the contestants on the show forcibly hugged the singer and planted a kiss on her cheek.
Screengrab of Neha Kakkar from the promo of Indian Idol 11 (Image courtesy: Sony TV/Instagram)
Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of singing reality Indian Idol 11, was left shocked and baffled after one of the contestants on the show forcibly hugged the singer and planted a kiss on her cheek. The act of the contestant also left the other judges - Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani - as well as the host of the show Aditya Narayan in shock.
The promo of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11, shows that a contestant dressed in a Gujarati traditional attire walks onto the stage with a handful of gifts and a pink colour teddy bear. Soon after Neha gets on the stage, the contestant asks her if she remembers him.
Neha seem to have met the contestant before. She accepts the gifts from him and moves towards him to hug him as a gesture. The contestant then forcibly plants a kiss on her cheek.
The promo shows that Aditya Narayan tries to stop the contestant. Neha is evidently seen uncomfortable with it. She then turns back instantly.
The contestant seemed to be a fan of her.
The act of the Indian Idol 11 contestant has been criticised by most fans of the show. While one of her fans commented, "Kissing anyone without their prior consent is sexual assault." A second comment read, "Next time neha have to be very careful went on stage otherwise anything can happen with her die hard fan".
The episode will be on air this weekend at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment television.
