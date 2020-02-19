Neha Kakkar Accuses 'Somebody' of Using Her in Explosive Post, Calls Him 'Fake and Jealous'

Neha Kakkar and Himanshi Kohli had a much talked about relationship and an even more publicised break-up. Much was said and written about them, after the singer shared a series of heart-wrenching notes on social media stating that she gave away everything and got nothing in return. She also said that she is depressed and was seen shedding a tear or two on multiple occasions.

While Himansh kept mum, the actor recently opened up about his 'side of the story'. He said, "Nobody wanted to know the real story and I was made out to be the villain. It was very upsetting because I wasn’t saying anything and people were drawing their own conclusions based on what she was putting out. She cried on TV shows and everyone believed that I was to blame. I wanted to cry, too, but then we tend to put up a brave front. At the end of the day though, we are human."

Without naming anyone, a day after the interview, Neha took to social media to share an explosive post. She starts by writing that she is 'living a happiest life' because of 'good karma' and goes on to say that people are 'using her name to get famous'

"Bhagwaan Ki Daya Se, By The Grace of God, I have Everything one wishes from Life 🙏🏼 Really Really Happy that I’m living a Happiest Life and that’s because of Good Deeds, Good Karma! Log Jo Bhi Bura Bolte Hain Mere Baare Mein They’re nothing but FAKE AND JEALOUS and USING MY FAME to appear in News. Pehle bhi Use Kiya, Mere Peeche se bhi Use Kar Rahe Hain. Oye! Get Famous coz of Your Work, Not bcz of Me. Don’t Use My Name to get famous again. If I open My Mouth. I’ll bring here your Mother, Father and Sister’s deeds too.. What all they did and said to me. Don’t You Dare Use My Name and Dont become Bechaara in front of the world, making me look like a villain, Warning You! Stay Away from Me and My Name (sic)," she captioned the post.

Neha and Himansh had confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the two parted ways. The speculations of their breakup started doing the rounds on social media after apparently, the two made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.

Himansh said that he has not been in touch with Neha post the split and was focused on moving on. He is now looking forward to two movie projects and two music videos this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more



