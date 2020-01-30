Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan to Have Their Bachelorette on Indian Idol Sets

There has been a lot of buzz around the romantic relationship between Bollywood singers Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. The rumours started during the round on the sets of Indian Idol 11, where Neha is one of the judges and Aditya hosts the show.

At a number of instances, Aditya has been seen flirting with Neha and has even proposed to her. Audiences seem to love watching them together. In an earlier episode of the reality singing show, it was announced that the singer will marry Neha on February 14. Now, in an upcoming episode, the rumoured lovebirds will be seen enjoying their bachelorette. They will be joined by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who will come to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal.

In the “love special” episode, the couple will be seen performing together. Moreover, Neha will also don a “Bride-to-be” goggle.

However, the whole sequence is nothing more than Aditya’s dream, as revealed in the highlights of the episode by the Instagram account of Sony TV. While we are not sure about what is in store for February 14, it is sure that the audience loves the chemistry between the rumoured couple.

The weekend episode will also welcome Kumar Sanu as the special guest. He will be invited in honour of him completing three decades in the music industry. The veteran singer will gift ‘Shagan Ki Chunri’ to Neha.

A few days back, the duo’s parents came to the sets of the show to give their approval for the marriage. They also said that they are happy with the engagement.

In fact, talking to Navbharat Times, Udit Narayan also said, “Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family.”

