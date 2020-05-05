MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Neha Kakkar along with Tony And Sonu to Judge Virtual Singing Reality Show 'Ghar Ghar Singer'

The singer-sibling trio Neha, Tony, and Sonu will be coming together for the first time to judge a singing reality show with no age bar.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 1:44 PM IST
As the Coronavirus Lockdown is seemingly staying a little longer, the industry seems to have started doing it's best to divert the medium of entertainment. The Kakkar siblings will be doing a singing reality show called Ghar Ghar Singer.

The judging panel will have Neha, Sonu, and Tony Kakkar. The audience will be able to see participants give auditions over videos, in the safety of their own homes. Talking about the show, Neha said, "Since we are entertainers, it’s our responsibility to entertain and spread happiness. Like liquor, entertainment also helps you forget all the bad things happening around, but without the intoxicating influence."

The Manali Trance singer also expressed excitement on this reunion of sorts since all of them grew up together but had been busy making their careers after growing up.

While Neha has earlier been a part of judging the singing reality show Indian Idol, she feels her siblings will not have any problem. She joked, "They have judged me my whole life since I am the youngest child. What would I teach them?” Neha also pointed that Sonu has previously judged a singing show in Punjabi and Tony was to start one but it got pushed due to the lockdown. “Tony bhai is a composer and singers like Arijit Singh record for him. He will make an amazing judge," she said.

The virtual reality show is expected to go on air by the end of the month and will run for 21 days. Interestingly, the show does not have any age limit for participants. “Who knows, the next singing sensation might be a senior citizen,” Neha concludes.

