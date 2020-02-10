Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
After saying he wouldn’t mind having Neha Kakkar as his daughter-in-law, Udit Narayan has once again reacted to son Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours with the Indian Idol 11 judge.
Of late, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been hitting headlines over their marriage rumours ever since the latter's father, singer Udit Narayan proposed the former to be his daughter-in-law on the sets of Indian Idol 11.
Both their parents were on the show recently giving their “acceptance” to the marriage. They even set a date for the marriage, February 14.
However, Udit Narayan has now clarified that the link-up was most likely just for TRP. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said that even though he and his wife have been waiting for their son's wedding day for the longest time, it's not happening anytime soon.
He also said that he likes Neha a lot and wishes the rumours were true.
“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.
The popular playback singer also added that he would announce his son’s wedding if and when it will happen, as he wants the “whole world to share that moment with them”.
