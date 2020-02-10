Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan

After saying he wouldn’t mind having Neha Kakkar as his daughter-in-law, Udit Narayan has once again reacted to son Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours with the Indian Idol 11 judge.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Kakkar And Aditya's Marriage Rumour is Just to Boost TRPs of Indian Idol: Udit Narayan
After saying he wouldn’t mind having Neha Kakkar as his daughter-in-law, Udit Narayan has once again reacted to son Aditya Narayan’s wedding rumours with the Indian Idol 11 judge.

Of late, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have been hitting headlines over their marriage rumours ever since the latter's father, singer Udit Narayan proposed the former to be his daughter-in-law on the sets of Indian Idol 11.

Both their parents were on the show recently giving their “acceptance” to the marriage. They even set a date for the marriage, February 14.

However, Udit Narayan has now clarified that the link-up was most likely just for TRP. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Udit said that even though he and his wife have been waiting for their son's wedding day for the longest time, it's not happening anytime soon.

He also said that he likes Neha a lot and wishes the rumours were true.

“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.

The popular playback singer also added that he would announce his son’s wedding if and when it will happen, as he wants the “whole world to share that moment with them”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram