Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli Confirm Their Relationship on the Sets of Indian Idol 10; See Pic

There had been ample rumours around singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli’s personal life. The two may have always maintained that they are just friends but the duo's PDA-filled pictures on their Instagram accounts tell a different tale. However, after months of speculation, the two finally seem to have confirmed their relationship.A report in Mumbai Mirror claimed that Himansh decided to surprise Neha and dropped by on the sets of India Idol 10, where she is one of the judges along with Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani. Needless to say, Neha was quite overwhelmed by Himansh's sweet surprise.Quoting a source from the set, the daily reported, "Sunil Grover (Indian Idol host) was doing a fun segment called ‘Neha’s Swayamvar’. Himansh turned up during the segment along with host Paritosh Tripathi, and Neha noted that he understands her very well, adding, ‘In the future when I think of getting married, he is going to be there in my mind’.”To which, Himansh responded, "I was waiting for you to say that.”On Thursday, the Yaariyan actor also shared a romantic picture of them from the sets of the singing reality show. In the photo, the two are seen hugging each other."On the sets of #IndianIdol to surprise this cute little gem of a person, @nehakakkar. Definitely, a time to remember for life," he captioned the picture.Here are some more pictures of them: