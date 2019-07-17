Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar Team Up for New Song ‘Sorry’

After tasting success with Hindi songs in Bollywood movies, singer Neha Kakkar is now heading towards the world of Pollywood. The music sensation has released yet another Punjabi song with Sakhiyaan fame Maninder Buttar on Tuesday.

Named Sorry, the song has bit gaining likes on YouTube since its release. You can listen to the song here:

The Sorry song, sung by Neha Kakkar and Maninder Buttar, highlights a love story between the two singers. Along with the peppy beats and cute lyrics, the song also includes dance moves by Neha Kakkar, which has received a lot of appreciation. The lyrics of the song 'Sorry Song' are written by Babbu and music is given by MixSingh.

While Neha asks the singer to talk to her and receive her phone in the song, Maninder rejects his request after catching her for being disloyal to him. The song sets a perfect party mood for anyone who loves listening to Punjabi peppy numbers.

A few days ago, both Neha and Maninder took to Instagram to share the news of their collaboration for the song. Sharing a picture from the song, the caption read, “Surprise #sorrysong. Here’s presenting you my next with @nehakakkar There are so many people to thank for this one!...From making music to writting it down, thankyou so much @mixsingh and @babbu11111 veere video by @keonimars And to my constant support for every step i take, my team, thankyou @whitehillmusic Thankyou so much @anshul300 bhai, this wouldn’t have been possible without your support @desimusicfactory.”

Neha and Maninder’s last duet song was Tera Nakhra.

