Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are Married Now, See Pictures and Videos
Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on Saturday tied the knot as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. Videos and pictures started doing the rounds on the internet soon afterwards. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet seek blessings at a Gurdwara in the city.
Neha wore a peach lehnga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban. Neha's brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see guests dancing on dhol beats.
A day ago, Neha had shared a few pictures from her haldi and mehndi ceremonies. "Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki," she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️ Wearing @anitadongre Jewellery - @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) ♥️ #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
View this post on Instagram
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️ @rohanpreetsingh ♥️ Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
Neha and Rohanpreet recently released their music video, "Nehu da vyah."