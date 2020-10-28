Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh Return to Mumbai After Wedding, Priyanka Chopra Bags Film with Celine Dion

Singer Neha Kakkar is back in Mumbai with Rohanpreet Singh after the two tied the knot in a 4-day long traditional Indian wedding celebration. Neha and Rohanpreet were spotted hand-in-hand as they stepped out of Mumbai airport following their grand reception in Chandigarh.

The couple was all smile as shutterbugs captured their hand-in-hand moments. Neha opted for a white striped co-ords which she teamed with the colour-coordinated shoes. Neha kept her makeup minimal and her hair open and completed her look with the mangalsutra. Rohanpreet also kept it casual for his airport look as he wore a white hoodie and blue track pants.

Priyanka Chopra is set to share the screen space with music icon and five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion in her new Hollywood film. The actress took to Instagram to share the big announcement with fans. The project, tentatively titled Text For You, also stars Sam Heughan of Outlander fame.

Grace Is Gone director Jim Strouse is directing the film from a screenplay he wrote with Lauryn Kahn, according to the Deadline. The film is inspired by the 2016 German-language hit SMS Fur Dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s popular novel. It’s about a woman (Priyanka Chopra) who begins to send romantic texts to her fiance's old cell after tragically losing him. It turns out, the phone number has been reassigned to a man across town suffering from similar heartbreak. In this remake, the music of Celine Dion gives them the courage to take a chance on love again.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on October 24. For their wedding outfit, both Neha and Rohanpreet opted for ace designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier for Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas.

Neha on Wednesday took to Instagram to share some more stunning pictures from her wedding which she described as "the best clicks" of her life. Posting the photos, she wrote, "@rohanpreetsingh, you make me look even better when I’m with you." In her post, Neha also revealed that she and Rohan were "gifted these dream outfits" by Sabyasachi.

The controversy surrounding the alleged indiscriminate dumping of PPEs and other unsegregated garbage, by a production crew hired by Karan Johar's Dharma production, for a shoot in a Goa beach village last week, continued to brew on Wednesday.

Goa's Waste Management Minister Michael Lobo has now demanded an apology from the Mumbai-based Dharma Production, failing which a fine for littering would be imposed.

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam went nostalgic as she flipped through the pages of her throwback album. The actress took to her Instagram and shared an old throwback photo of herself from her college days in Chandigarh and wrote, "Teen days in Chandigarh. Circa 2005." In the picture, Yami is looking pretty in a red top.

As soon as she shared the picture, her fans showered her with love. The post has garnered more than 40 lakh likes within a day. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emojis.

