Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Ceremony Moments are Filled with Romantic Mush, See Pics and Videos

Singer Neha Kakkar wed Rohanpreet Singh after release their anticipated track Nehu Da Vyah recently. The two got married as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj.

Videos and pictures started doing the rounds on the internet soon afterwards. In the snapshots and clips, Neha and Rohanpreet seek blessings at a Gurdwara in the city. Neha wore a peach lehnga while Rohanpreet wore matching kurta and turban to their wedding.

Neha's brother, composer-singer Tony Kakkar, shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, we can see guests dancing on dhol beats. Later, the couple also hosted a separate event, in which they made merry as newly wed couple. Neha wore a red lehenga for the function which took place during late evening. Rohanpreet, who was seen twinning with Neha during the day, later complemented her in a pink and maroon embroidered sherwani.

They dance together in some viral clips from their wedding festivities while Neha also performs to her songs in some videos.

Take a look.

Here's Neha making a grand entry at the event venue.

Here's Rohan singing for Neha.

Here's Neha and Rohanpreet's jaimaal.

We congratulate the newly wed couple on the happy occasion.