Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh Announce Pregnancy with Adorable Pic?

Singer Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohanpreet Singh have pleasantly surprised fans with the good news of their pregnancy on social media. Neha shared an adorable snap with Rohanpreet and wrote, "Khyaal Rakhya Kar." She is seen cradling what seems like a baby bump while Rohanpreet hugs her from behind.

Commenting on Neha's pregnancy announcement, Rohanpreet wrote, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (sic)." Neha and Rohanpreet met in Chandigarh in August during a music video shoot and fell in love. They tied the knot in October, earlier this year in a traditional sikh ceremony in Chandigarh. They went off to honeymoon in Dubai soon afterwards. Neha is currently judging the 12th season of singing reality show Indian Idol with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.