Neha Kakkar Becomes First Indian Musician to Receive Instagram Award

Neha Kakkar became the first Indian musician to receive the Instagram trophy. Before Neha, the Instagram award has earlier been given to Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Neha Kakkar Becomes First Indian Musician to Receive Instagram Award
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)

Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular voices of the Indian music industry in this generation. She has lent her voice in many Bollywood and Punjabi movie songs. In fact, the singer is very active on social media platform Instagram as well, regularly posting updates about her life.

She recently reached an important milestone and shared with her fans on her Instagram profile. Neha went on to become the first Indian musician to receive the Instagram trophy. Before Neha, only four Indian celebrities have been awarded this trophy. The Instagram award has earlier been bestowed to Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing the news with her fans, she wrote, “The Only Indian Musician to Have The Instagram Trophy! And One of the Only 5 people in India to get this one!! ♥️ #Gratitude Thank you Instagram, Thanks to My Family @tonykakkar @sonukakkarofficial Mom Dad, Thanks to each one of You and ofcource My #NeHearts #NehaKakkar #TheMostFollowedIndianMusician . #IndianIdol11 Kal Se @sonytvofficial Par @thecontentteamofficial ”

Neha enjoys a massive fan base on her Instagram profile with 27.8 million followers on her handle.

On the work front, Neha’s song “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani” for the upcoming movie ‘Marjaavaan’ was recently launched and has already received positive feedback.

