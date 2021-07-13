Neha Kakkar Becomes Most Followed Indian Musician with 60 Million Instagram Followers

Popular singer Neha Kakkar has become the most followed Indian musician on Instagram after she hit the 60 million benchmark. The happy singer shared an IGTV video along with a love-filled caption to express gratitude towards her Insta fam. In the clip, she can be seen posing happily against a backdrop of yellow and black balloons. A big ’60 M’ balloon, Minnie Mouse balloon and a pink heart balloon can also be spotted. She celebrated the joyous occasion with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and friends Roshni Jain and Shreya. As a part of the celebration, she also cut a chocolate cake with her husband and received a bunch of roses from her friend.

Both Neha and Rohanpreet were wearing all black outfits on the special day. In the caption of her post,Neha has specifically thanked her ‘NeHearts’ for their constant love and support and has gone on to the extent of saying that she is what she is because of all the affection she gets from her fans. The singer has also thanked her husband for always being there with her and for making sure that all her wishes come true. In conclusion to her post,Neha has also mentioned how thankful she is to Roshni and Shreya for arranging the surprise.

The video has already crossed the one million views benchmark and has received comments from her industry friends like Farah Khan Kunder, Rajat Nagpal and Vibhor Parashar. Her brother Tony Kakkar has also reacted to the post. He has mentioned how Neha is ‘one in a billion’ and has also expressed his love in the comment. Rohanpreet too left a heartfelt comment expressing how his ‘queen’ and love deserves all the success and happiness in the world. The proud husband has also boosted his partner’s morale by writing, "You have proved that there is nothing that you cannot do."

