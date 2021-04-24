Neha Kakkar Calls Herself 'Lucky' on Completing 6 Months of Marriage With Rohanpreet Singh

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have many reasons to be on cloud nine - one of them being their six month anniversary today. The couple who tied the knot on October 24 in the presence of family and friends last year have completed six months of marital bliss. Both Neha and Rohanpreet both professed their love for each other through their Instagram account. The couple shared romantic pictures along with a heartfelt message for each other, giving their followers relationship goals.
In her post, Neha called Rohanpreet the best husband ever and wished him on their six month anniversary. She also added that he wins her heart every single day, making her fall in love with herself even more.
Rohanpreet also shared a beautiful post along with revealing his phone wallpaper which is a picture of him with his ladylove Neha. In his caption, he called Neha a creator. Just like god created this world, she created a beautiful world for both of them. He also thanked her for everything her presence has brought into his life. He added that he can’t live without her, going on to say that he’s still unable to believe the fact that she is his wife.
