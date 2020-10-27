Neha Kakkar Croons Song for Rohanpreet Singh at Their Wedding Reception, Watch Video

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh left everyone 'awestruck' as they tied the knot on October 24, 2020. After taking wedding vows traditionally in a Gurudwara in Delhi, the newlywed couple hosted a reception for friends and family in Chandigarh on Monday. As the pictures from there reception came out, the internet is going gaga over their adorable snaps.

In a video shared by an Instagram page Instant Bollywood, the couple can be seen entertaining the guest by singing their latest song Nehu Da Vyah. Neha opted for a simple yet elegant look as she dressed up in a silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewellery and Rohanpreet chose a blue suit-piece.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding news came out as a pleasant surprise for their fans. Ever since the wedding rituals started, #nehudavyah and #nehupreet has been trending on the internet. There have been several videos and pictures also shared on the internet. On their wedding day, Neha looked stunning in her bridal look as she wore a red lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The singer also shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They’re the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation (sic).”

Rohan also took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his stunning bride as he wrote, “My Bride! @nehakakkar Perfection. Prettiest Woman in the world. Thank You Waheguru Ji! Thank you Mata Rani @rohanpreetsingh ‘s Bride (sic)!”

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohan kept their wedding celebrations a close-knit affair with family members and close friends in attendance. Many celebrities including Urvashi Dholakia, Meet Brothers, Mankirt Aulakh, Rajat Nagpal, Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Baani Sandhu and Jassi Lohka were seen in the wedding ceremonies.