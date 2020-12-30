Neha Kakkar Dances to The Tunes of Laila with Hubby Rohanpreet Singh, Shares Video on Instagram

The newlywed singer Neha Kakkar is currently enjoying her married life with husband Rohanpreet Singh while giving out major couple goals. The duo is quite active on social media and often shares their reels to entertain their fans. The singer on Tuesday took to her social media as she showcased some stunning moves on Tony Kakkar’s song, Laila. The video starts with Neha doing some dance moves to the tune of Laila, while Rohanpreet also joined her later.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Nach Meri #Laila Laila!! What a song!!!! @tonykakkar Love you @rohanpreetsingh (sic)."

The singer recently shared a stunning picture of herself as she poses in a pair of black shaded jeans along with black tee while keeping her hair untied. Sharing the picture, she also put a witty caption which reads, “Me While I wait for 2021!” while giving the photo credit to her loving husband.

No sooner did she drop the picture, Rohanpreet took to the comment section and wrote, “Me Too While Clicking Your Picture!!”

Recently, the couple was in headlines for their pregnancy rumours. A couple of days ago, Neha and Rohanpreet shared a picture on Instagram making people scratch their heads. In the snap, Neha appears to be pregnant. Many celebs and their fans poured in congratulatory comments on the post. However, later it was revealed that the picture was from the shoot of their recently released song, Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Later, she also shared a hilarious clip where she can be seen acting as a pregnant lady while having pani-puri. In the video, she can also be seen saying, “Kick maara.”

The lovebirds first met on the set of a music video, composed and sung by Neha. Soon after, they decided to tie the knot. The singing couple got married in October 2020 in a close-knitted family affair.