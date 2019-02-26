LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Updated:February 26, 2019, 4:51 PM IST
Neha Kakkar Defends Ex-Boyfriend Himansh Kohli, Says He Never Betrayed Her
Earlier, in a series of Instagram stories, Neha Kakkar had said that she is in depression following which rumours were rife that Himansh Kohli had betrayed her.
A lot has been said and written about Nehar Kakkar and her ugly break-up with Himansh Kohli, however, the two stars haven't exactly addressed the issue in public. The singer is going through a rough phase post her break-up with the actor and has been seen breaking down on the sets of reality shows and on concert stages multiple times.

Earlier, in a series of Instagram stories, Neha had said that she is in depression following which rumours were rife that Himansh had betrayed her. Putting an end to the speculation, Neha took to her Instagram stories to speak out in defence of the actor. She wrote, "I read some article online which was Fake & Disturbing. Yes I said I’m hurt but I NEVER said I got betrayed. When it comes to being Loyal, He’s the Best! So plz stop blaming him & putting Wrong Allegations. We just can’t spoil anybody’s reputation without even knowing the facts."

Talking about her depression, she had written, "Yes I am in Depression. Thanks to All the Negative people in the world. You’re successful in giving me the worst days of my life.” She also mentioned that it is not “bcz of One Person or two, it’s coz of the World who’s not letting me Live my personal life."

Neha and Himansh had sort of confirmed their relationship on national television, however, things reportedly turned sour between the couple and the they parted ways. The speculation of their breakup started after the two reportedly made their breakup ‘Insta-official’, unfollowing each other on Instagram. In fact, Neha even deleted most of her posts with Himansh from her profile.

