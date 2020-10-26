Neha Kakkar Gets a Grand Welcome from Husband Rohanpreet Singh's Family, Watch Video

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a lavish wedding on October 24. The traditional Anand Karaj ceremony was held in accordance with their Punjabi background at a Delhi Gurudwara. Later, they had a wedding celebration on Saturday night. But Indian wedding celebrations don’t actually end with the wedding. The next step is as joyous an occasion as the wedding itself; welcoming the bride to her sasural (home of the in-laws) and Grah Pravesh (entering the home).

E-Times shared a video of the singer’s grand entry and welcome to her sasural. A traditional dholak plays while a man recites folk songs. The very short video features the newly married couple as they clap and groove along with the folksy tunes. They are presumably just outside their home during the process of welcoming the new bride home.

Here is the video:

The Indian Idol judge and singer managed to keep the news of her upcoming nuptials secret as long as possible. While rumour mills started buzzing around the end of September, both of them kept mum, neither confirming nor denying anything.

Two weeks ago, Neha shared a picture with the caption, “you’re mine,” which at least confirmed that the two were in fact a couple. However, that still didn’t satiate the wedding rumours. In a past interview, Neha had confessed she had regrets about making her past relationship so public, because the subsequent break-up and heart-break were also equally public. This time around, they kept it all a secret till the last moment possible.

Later that same week, Neha shared a video where Rohanpreet first introduced her to his family which seemed to cement the fact that the two were getting married. The two then announced a song together called Nehu da Vyah (Nehu’s wedding), which confused everyone further whether the news is just a rumour. After multiple rounds of confusion, tricking, and mischief, they confirmed that they were engaged and the wedding was due next week!

Though it might have seen impromptu, it was being planned for some time. Here are some pictures from the singer’s big day:

On the work front, Neha will be judging Indian Idol 12 with Himmesh Reshamiya and Vishal Dadlani. The host of the 11th season Aditya Narayan will also return to conduct the show.