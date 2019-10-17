Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story, Inspires Memes Again
Neha Kakkar, upon hearing the life story of a contestant on 'Indian Idol', got emotional. Check out the video here.
Indian Idol’s eleventh season commenced some days back and currently the show is airing its auditioning episodes. Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik are around the country choosing suitable contestants for the show when they came across a contestant Abhinash.
Abhinash, who is visually impaired, revealed that he had once tried to immolate himself as he didn’t want to remain a burden on his parents. Neha Kakkar, who is known to wear her emotions up her sleeves, shed a tear hearing Abhinash’s emotional story.
Check out the Indian Idol promo video shared by the channel here:
Tu naa jaane aas paas hai khuda. Dekhiye #IndianIdol Sat-Sun at 8PM. #EkDeshEkAwaaz @iAmNehaKakkar @The_AnuMalik @VishalDadlani pic.twitter.com/QPo38RMIog— Sony TV (@SonyTV) October 14, 2019
Even in the previous season, Neha would get easily emotional hearing the contestants’ stories. Soon, she was made the butt of jokes on the internet and trolls attacked her mercilessly.
Take a look at some of the memes directed towards Neha’s crying tales:
Contestant : मैं नंगा पैदा हुआ थाNeha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/AM2HVbgXUy— Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 14, 2019
jungkook: i was born on my birthday neha kakkar: pic.twitter.com/HBwVI7OSEi— i can rap outro tear what can you do chaep (@surupjm) September 14, 2019
Contestant : I have just one father..Neha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/JSxi9rwNo3— Chirag (@chirag_rachchh) September 14, 2019
Contestant - One finger of my hand is short.Neha Kakkar - pic.twitter.com/SeLeIGauyb— Prashant Singh (@restricted_guy) September 14, 2019
Contestant: Aaj meri Jaguar kharab ho gayi to Audi leke aana pada studio takNeha Kakkar: pic.twitter.com/H40jU5wMWf— Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) September 14, 2019
Contestant: I breath on oxygen to surviveNeha Kakkar: pic.twitter.com/6QVAd7OLUL— VS (@vks_27) September 15, 2019
South Mumbai Girl - My parents did not give me money to buy my 142th pair of designer footwear.Neha Kakkar - pic.twitter.com/W3tlGMgAqx— Saloni (@Saloni_inolaS) September 14, 2019
Contestant: I don't have any emotional story.Neha Kakkar: pic.twitter.com/IV66lgPlX1— IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) September 14, 2019
Contestant: Mam, mere toothpaste me namak nhi haiNeha kakkar: pic.twitter.com/4mSWCkJhjW— palpenditulal_I_ 🇮🇳 (@palpenditulal) September 14, 2019
Meri Ek taang nakli hai, Mein hockey ka bohoth bada khiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai ko meri kisi baat pe gussa aagaya aur mere he hockey se meri taang ke do tukde kar diye. Lekin dil ke bohot ache hai, fauran mujhe hospital le gaye aur ye nakli taang lagwayiNeha : pic.twitter.com/Cq3ZaZ0uHl— Barkhurdaar... 🇮🇳 (@BloodyKamina) September 14, 2019
* Indian Idol Auditions * Contestant - Mere paas Netflix aur Amazon Prime ka subscription nahi hai. Doston ka password use karta hunNeha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/f8yooj58w3— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 11, 2018
* Indian Idol* Contestant : I cannot afford to buy iPhone X from India. So I ask my cousins to bring it from USNeha Kakkar : pic.twitter.com/OfbjLdJXgR— Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) July 11, 2018
Neha had replied to her trolls last year with an Instagram post. In the post, which has now been removed, Neha had written, “Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time, Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. In fact, Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them. If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry... This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too They’re actually Funny and Btw... We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! #NehaKakkar(sic).”
Neha Kakkar has been a part of singing reality show Indian Idol since a long time. The “London Thumakda” singer first appeared on Indian Idol in its second season as a contestant. She was voted out but that wasn’t the end of her alliance with the show. She successfully returned to the show as a judge in the tenth season and is currently judging the 11th season.
