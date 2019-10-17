Take the pledge to vote

Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story, Inspires Memes Again

Neha Kakkar, upon hearing the life story of a contestant on 'Indian Idol', got emotional. Check out the video here.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional After Hearing Indian Idol Contestant's Story, Inspires Memes Again
Indian Idol’s eleventh season commenced some days back and currently the show is airing its auditioning episodes. Judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik are around the country choosing suitable contestants for the show when they came across a contestant Abhinash.

Abhinash, who is visually impaired, revealed that he had once tried to immolate himself as he didn’t want to remain a burden on his parents. Neha Kakkar, who is known to wear her emotions up her sleeves, shed a tear hearing Abhinash’s emotional story.

Check out the Indian Idol promo video shared by the channel here:

Even in the previous season, Neha would get easily emotional hearing the contestants’ stories. Soon, she was made the butt of jokes on the internet and trolls attacked her mercilessly.

Take a look at some of the memes directed towards Neha’s crying tales:

Neha had replied to her trolls last year with an Instagram post. In the post, which has now been removed, Neha had written, “Getting #Trolled for Crying! Next time, Plz Troll Me for my Loud Laughter as well. In fact, Why Dont You Troll Me for Helping the Needy People?? Anyway! Whatever it is, This is how I Am “Jaisi Real Life Mein Hoon, Waisi Hi Camera Ke Aage” CAMERA CANT CHANGE MY PERSONALITY! Yes I Am An Emotional Girl and Really Proud of it! I Have a Heart that feels people’s Emotions.. Many people these days have become Heartless/Emotionless.. I don’t wanna become like them. If I find something funny, I Laugh my lungs out, if I find something sad, it makes me Cry... This is how I am and I’ll remain the same till I’m alive!! I have not only Cried but I’ve also Helped people several times and I will keep doing that!! Nothing can change me!! Infact people Love me for what I Am and for what I Do! P.S. This trolling and those memes made Me laugh too They’re actually Funny and Btw... We (#IndianIdol) Only take #GoodSingers ahead, Not the ones who have #SadStories! #NehaKakkar(sic).”

Neha Kakkar has been a part of singing reality show Indian Idol since a long time. The “London Thumakda” singer first appeared on Indian Idol in its second season as a contestant. She was voted out but that wasn’t the end of her alliance with the show. She successfully returned to the show as a judge in the tenth season and is currently judging the 11th season.

