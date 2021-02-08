Neha Kakkar Gets Papped Outside Her Home, Blushes Upon Being Asked About Husband Rohanpreet

Singer Neha Kakkar was snapped by the paparazzi outside her house while heading towards her car. In the video that has been shared online by the Viral Bhayani, Neha can be seen greeting the paparazzi. However, she can also be seen blushing and hiding her face when asked about her husband Rohanpreet Singh. In the clip, she can be seen donning in an off white printed dress paired with slippers and no make-up look.

As the video has been shared online, her fans immediately took to the comment section and lauded the singer for her no make-up look. A user commented, ‘Like a little girl!! So pretty!!’ followed by heart emojis. another user wrote, ‘She's 33 looking like 13’.

Meanwhile, Neha and Rohan started their valentine week with romantic gifts and surprises. Taking to her Instagram story, Neha shared a picture of a box full of red roses and chocolates that she received from her loving husband. Sharing the picture she called Rohanpreet the best.

Neha also shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen holding a red rose as she extended rose day wishes to Rohan as well as her fans ‘Nehearts’.

As soon as she dropped the picture, Rohan was quick to respond to the post as he commented, “Wowwwwwwwww Babuuuuu This Means A Lot to Me !!❤️❤️ Aapne Mujhe Duniya ki Har Ek Khushi De Di. Thank You Sooo Much My Love For Everything”. Tony Kakkar also reacted to the post.

On the other hand, Rohan too shared a mushy picture in his Instagram story where the lovebirds can be seen sharing a moment. Rohan can also be seen holding a red heart-shaped balloon with the text ‘Will You Marry Me’ written on it. He also sent a love-filled Propose Day wish for his wife and thanked for marrying him.