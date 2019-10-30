Take the pledge to vote

Neha Kakkar Gifts Indian Idol 11 Contestant Rs 1 Lakh to Go Home and Celebrate Diwali

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar recently won hearts by gifting a contestant Rs 1 lakh on Diwali so that he could go meet his family after six years.

October 30, 2019
The new season of the popular singing reality show Indian Idol has opened with a lot of love from the audience. This year, the panel of judges includes show veteran Anu Malik, composer Vishal Dadlani and singer Neha Kakkar. Indian Idol 11 has seen a lot of newsworthy moments, and this time it has made headlines because of Neha Kakkar's gift to a contestant.

In a new teaser, a contestant from Jharkhand named Diwas is seen talking about the support he received from people of his state after his audition. He also talked gratefully about being praised by Sachin Tendulkar via Twitter. When asked about his Diwali plans, the singer first says that it is special for him to be on the stage, but then gets emotional as he has not gone home in six years.

Diwas added that for six years, he used to work in a factory and only listen to firecrackers outside. This made Neha Kakkar emotional, who then announces that she will give him Rs 1 lakh to take a flight and go back to meet his family. She also said that she wanted him to buy gifts for his family.

The show recently created controversy when Neha was forcibly kissed on stage by her fan. This incident left the judges as well as audiences stunned. Co-judge Vishal Dadlani replied to a comment asking him why no action was taken against the fan. "I suggested that the police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11," he wrote.

