Neha Kakkar Gifts Rs 2 Lakh to Firefighter on Indian Idol
Neha Kakkar, who judges the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 11', gifted Rs 2 lakh to firefighter Bipin Ganatra to honour him for his service of more than forty years.
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)
Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of Indian Idol season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season.
Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several army men, police personnel, lifeguards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.
In the episode, the actress promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a firefighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.
"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha said.
Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony TV. Apart from Kakkar, the show is also judged by composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani from the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.
