Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Neha Kakkar Gifts Rs 2 Lakh to Firefighter on Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar, who judges the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol 11', gifted Rs 2 lakh to firefighter Bipin Ganatra to honour him for his service of more than forty years.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Neha Kakkar Gifts Rs 2 Lakh to Firefighter on Indian Idol
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.(Image: Instagram)

Singer Neha Kakkar has gifted Rs 2 lakh to a firefighter on the sets of Indian Idol season 11. Neha is one of the judges on the show this season.

Ahead of the 71st Republic Day, a special episode what shot for the popular talent hunt show, where several army men, police personnel, lifeguards and firefighters were invited as chief guests. Contestants paid a tribute to them, but it was Neha's noble gesture that became the talking point.

In the episode, the actress promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Bipin Ganatra, who is a firefighter and has been risking his life for people over the past 40 years. Ganatra is also a Padma Shri recipient.

"The way you have been protecting us without thinking about yourself is such a selfless deed. I cannot express how happy I am to meet you. I would like to gift you Rs 2 lakh as a gesture for the years you have spent in protecting us," Neha said.

Indian Idol 11 airs on Sony TV. Apart from Kakkar, the show is also judged by composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani from the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram