Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 2 Lakh to Needy Musician on Indian Idol

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for Indian Idol season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh.

IANS

December 31, 2019
Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 2 Lakh to Needy Musician on Indian Idol
A file photo of Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar.

Singer Neha Kakkar was so moved on hearing a musician's story while shooting for Indian Idol season 11 that she decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh.

One of the show's contestants, Sunny Hindustani, performed with musician Roshan Ali, who used to play with the late legendary singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. After a while, due to his health, he had to leave the singer's team.

His life story made Neha emotional. She decided to gift him Rs 2 lakh as aid.

Her fellow judge Himesh Reshammiya appreciated Sunny and said: "You are an example for all reality show contestants. Although you don't have any professional training, you still sing so professionally, which is remarkable."

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani also judges Indian Idol along with Neha and Himesh.

