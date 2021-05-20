Neha Kakkar Grooves with Niece on Her New Song 'Khad Tenu Mai Dassa'

Neha Kakkar is basking in the success of her newly launched music video - Khad Tenu Mai Dassa. Released under the banner Music Factory, this is the third song of the singer with husband Rohanpreet Singh, after Khyaal Rakhya Kar and Nehu Da Viyaah. Recently, Neha dropped a cute video with sister Surbhi and niece Guddu.

In an Instagram reel, Neha grooved on her latest track along with her sister and niece. All three clad in ethnic Punjabi suits looked adorable. Their expressions and moves were on point and definitely a treat to the eyes. Praising her little niece, Neha wrote, “My Baby Killing It,” in the caption.

Soon the video went viral and gained around 43000 likes and more than 3000 comments. Fans outpoured love by dropping fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One among the fans was Rohanpreet who commented, “Woah.. Killing It!! All Three of You!!!!” and dropped love-struck emojis and red hearts for wife Neha.

The couple has created quite a buzz online for their recently released track. Earlier, they posted numerous goofy and adorable videos on their Instagram handle.

Posting an adorable video on Instagram, Neha and Rohan announced the release of their track. The video featured the two shaking a leg on the deserted road amid the greenery. As the two lip-synced the song, Neha looked adorable in a rust coloured dress and white sneakers on. While Rohan was at his effortless cool dressed graphic shirt paired with blue pair of denims.

The song was released on May 18. It has been crooned by both Neha and Rohanpreet while Rajat Nagpal has composed its music. The music video has been directed by Agam-Azeem. So far the song has garnered around 60 lakh views on YouTube so far.

