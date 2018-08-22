English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Neha Kakkar Has Found a New Rakhi Brother
Singer Neha Kakkar has found a new Rakhi brother singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.
While shooting for the Raksha Bandhan special episode of Indian Idol 10, Neha returned to her seat with an 'aarti thali' and a Rakhi on it.
Seeing her walking with the thali, Vishal willingly let her tie a rakhi on his wrist. Neha was overwhelmed and after tying the rakhi, they hugged and shared sweets, read a statement.
"It was extremely sweet of Vishal to step up and a get a Rakhi tied by me when our host Maniesh Paul jokingly refused to get a Rakhi tied by me. There is a special bond that I have with Vishal and now even more so after this," Neha said.
She already has a brother Tony Kakkar.
