Singer Neha Kakkar has found a new Rakhi brother singer-composer Vishal Dadlani.While shooting for the Raksha Bandhan special episode of Indian Idol 10, Neha returned to her seat with an 'aarti thali' and a Rakhi on it.Seeing her walking with the thali, Vishal willingly let her tie a rakhi on his wrist. Neha was overwhelmed and after tying the rakhi, they hugged and shared sweets, read a statement."It was extremely sweet of Vishal to step up and a get a Rakhi tied by me when our host Maniesh Paul jokingly refused to get a Rakhi tied by me. There is a special bond that I have with Vishal and now even more so after this," Neha said.She already has a brother Tony Kakkar.