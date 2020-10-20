Neha Kakkar has Striking Response to Those Making Memes About Her Mushy Posts with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar is rumoured to be marrying Rohanpreet Singh soon. From quite some time, the singer has been super active on social media sharing multiple mushy posts for with him. However, soon after her posts, Neha was trolled and there were multiple memes doing rounds on the Internet.

Being sporting, Neha shared a message for all those making memes about her posts. "For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It’s a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don’t abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be!” she wrote in her Instagram stories.

She added, “And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar (sic).”

Meanwhile, Neha posted a new video with Rohanpreet Singh where the two can be seen enjoying a close-knit family function. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar is rumoured to be tying the knot with Rohanpreet Singh soon. Reports claim she will be marrying him this month. For the unversed, Rohanpreet has a reality TV background and first appeared on a wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It was centred around finding an ideal partner for actress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra after their popular appearance in Bigg Boss 13. He has also participated in the musical reality show India’s Rising star and was the first runner up of Season 2.