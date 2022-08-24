Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani to Judge Indian Idol Season 13

The auditions for the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13 concluded earlier this month. The show will soon air on Sony TV. The show has introduced famous Bollywood singers including Monali Thakur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Neha Kakkar and Antara Mitra to name a few. Now, it is back to setting the mood right with fresh voices. This season, the favourite trio – Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani – are back to reprise their duties as judges.

In a statement, Neha Kakkar shared her excitement about being back on the judges’ panel and said that from being a contestant to being a judge on Indian Idol, her journey has been really beautiful. “Indian Idol is a platform that recognizes deserving talent and gives them the opportunity to convert their dreams into reality. Indian Idol 13 which is slated to premiere soon will be making a musicanna comeback with chosen talents from across India. I am excited to find India’s next Davedaar,” she added.

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya also stated that Indian Idol’s popularity has grown over the years. He also mentioned that with Indian Idol 13, they are expecting a grand comeback of the show. “Season 13 will level up and has brought some hidden gems from across the country. We have seen dreams turning into reality on this platform and have a lot of expectations from the new season that will be giving us the country’s upcoming Davedaar,” he said in a statement.

For music composer Vishal Dadlani, Indian Idol is an emotion for him. “Every season of this show has brought forth increasingly better talent! Yet again this season, I am really looking forward to finding the country’s next Davedaars for the title of Idol,” he added.

The singing reality show will be hosted by Aditya Narayan. During the auditions, he spoke with ETimes and expressed how overwhelmed he felt when he saw a huge number of ‘raw talent’ turning up for the auditions. “I was overwhelmed to see the number of raw and energetic talents that came on-ground with an aim to make it to the prestigious platform,” he told the publications.

Indian Idol 12 concluded with Pawandeep Rajan as the winner last year.

