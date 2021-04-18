Neha Kakkar Holds Musical Session with Hubby Rohanpreet Amid Lockdown 2021

Owing to the increasing coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra, the government has announced over a 15-day long statewide curfew beginning from April 14. While the state is under lockdown with a ban on shooting, celebs are enjoying their free time at home.

Recently, singer Neha Kakkar was seen making the most of her free time during the lockdown period and enjoying some special moments with singer husband Rohanpreet Singh. Neha shared a series of pictures along with Rohanpreet on social media. The couple is sitting together in their living area, jamming, and singing. While Neha is seen playing ukulele, Rohan is seen carrying a guitar. The adorable pictures of the duo are defining some major couple goals.

While enjoying singing together, the duo is sporting a laidback look. Twinning in black, both are wearingtees, casual shorts and white sneakers.

Posting the pictures on Instagram, Neha wrote “Lockdown Timepass”. Hinting at the difficult corona time, the singer’s post had an optimistic overtone as she chose the song Haste Haste Kat Jaayein Raste, Zindagi Yun Hi Chalti Raheas her caption. In the end, the singer also expressed her deep emotions for her husband.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet also shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and amused his fans with a witty caption.

As the happy pictures of the singer jodi are too adorable and cute, they are garnering attention and love of fans, followers, and friends alike.

“Nehuu God bless you both the most. Love you immensely,” wrote brother, Tony Kakkar, while Baby Doll fame singer Kanika Kapoor commented, “Gorgeous." Singer Asees Kauralso wrote “cute” in the comment section.The adorable couple got married in October 2020 and had grand celebration with subsequent parties and receptions. They first featured together in the song Nehu Da Vyah.

